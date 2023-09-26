Aishwarya Sharma aces mimicry in ‘KKK 13’: ‘I always had a funny bone in me’

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actress Aishwarya Sharma’s versatility and hidden talents have been revealed on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, and she has now opened up on her art of mimicry.

Aishwarya, who used to mimic her good friend Archana Gautam, raised the bar by mimicking not just Archana, but even the host Rohit Shetty, and previous contestant Divyanka Tripathi in the latest episode.

A whirlpool of talent the actor also is a trained dancer and singer as well. Aishwarya's mimicry has always been praised and appreciated.

The host Rohit Shetty has been frequently asking Aishwarya to show her other side of talent.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said: “I have always had a funny bone in me. I love doing comedy and I love doing mimicry. The good part is that I don't force myself, it comes naturally to me.”

The latest episode of Aishwarya mimicking Divyanka has been applauded by netizens on social media.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir, has got eliminated recently from the stunt based reality show. The competition in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is getting intense with every episode as the khiladis are outperforming themselves.

In its Challenger’s Week, the contestants were seen fighting tooth and nail against ex-contestant and challenger Divyanka Tripathi to ensure they don’t land in the elimination round.

The last week witnessed daredevils Nyrraa M Banerji and Soundous competing against each other in pulling off one of the longest stunts of this edition. The two had to brave their fear of water, height, and electric shock for 40 minutes.

Despite giving her best, Soundous lost the stunt to Nyrraa.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

