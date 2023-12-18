Ajay Devgn says he isn't called for parties anymore

Mumbai, Dec 18 Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has revealed why he is not called for parties anymore.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, powerhouse duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen getting candid on the couch.

Embarking on a nostalgic trip to the 90’s, the dynamic actor-director pair peels back the layers of this lasting friendship, offering viewers a peek behind the scenes.

Ajay and Rohit have worked together in blockbusters such as the ‘Singham’ franchise, ‘Golmaal’ franchise and ‘Bol Bachchan’, among others.

Talking about working with the high volatile Ranveer Singh, Rohit said: “He has a different energy all together.”

Adding to it Karan Johar said: “He is the complete opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?”

Ajay answered, “I shut him up or I shut my ears”

During the segment of rapid fire, Karan asked, “Ajay is not spotted at parties because?”

Ajay, who is an introvert, replied, “I am not called anymore!”

The filmmaker then asked: “Never papped at the airport because?”

To which, Ajay replied by saying that he doesn’t call them for pictures.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is airing only on Disney+ Hotstar.

