Ajit Doval holds 6th India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue with Lula's top advisor, focus on defence, energy, rare earth

New Delhi [India], October 4 : National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met Celso Luis Nunes Amorim, Special Advisor to the President of Brazil, in New Delhi on Friday for the 6th edition of the India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue. The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors and review the progress of their Strategic Partnership.

Ambassador Amorim, who led a delegation of senior Brazilian government officials and advisors, discussed with NSA Doval the follow-up on issues agreed under the five pillars of cooperation identified during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Brazil in July this year.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "The dialogue was an opportunity to review ongoing progress in the Strategic Partnership, including in diverse areas such as defence and security; energy, rare earths and critical minerals; and health and pharmaceuticals."

The discussions also touched on global issues and cooperation in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, IBSA, and the upcoming COP-30 climate conference, which Brazil will host in November.

The MEA statement added, "Both sides agreed to carry forward the work to implement the vision laid down by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva."

The India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue serves as a high-level mechanism to steer bilateral relations, ensuring that the priorities of both governments are implemented through regular consultations.

External Minister S Jaishankar also met Brazil's envoy in the national capital.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, he wrote, "A pleasure meeting Amb. Celso Amorim, Special Advisor to President of Brazil, today in New Delhi. Had a useful exchange on the current global scenario and on opportunities for deepening our strategic cooperation."

Linking to the forthcoming climate summit, President-designate of COP30 and former Brazilian Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, has highlighted India's crucial role in the global climate discussions, noting the country's unique position as both an industrially advanced nation and a developing economy.

Speaking on India's participation in the Conference of the Parties, Correa do Lago told ANI, "India is one of the most important actors in the Conference of the Parties, as India represents a country that is one of the most advanced, technologically and industrially."He further pointed out that India and Brazil share common challenges: they must pursue development that meets the expectations of their populations while also being climate-conscious."

At the same time, it is a developing country like Brazil that still has to lift many people out of poverty. So Brazil and India have a very strong thing in common. When we think of climate, we have to think of development, on the expectations of our populations and how we have to deliver development that will be climate conscious, but also create jobs and bring a better life to our people," he said.

The senior diplomat praised India's firm commitment to global climate action, especially under frameworks such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

