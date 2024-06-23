Ajman: A thriving tourism destination

Dubai [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Ajman has implemented a strategic economic diversification plan in recent years, fostering balanced development across all sectors. This includes a focus on tourism, which has emerged as a vital pillar for Ajman's comprehensive growth strategy.

Official statistics demonstrate a significant upsurge in tourism in 2023. Compared to 2022, there was a 29% increase in tourist arrivals from outside the country. Notably, international visitors comprised a substantial 60% of Ajman's total visitor base in the same period. Visitor demographics reveal a strong appeal across age groups, with young travellers (aged 19-35) and middle-aged explorers (aged 36-55) forming a combined 70% of total arrivals.

This positive trend continues into 2024. Tourist arrivals for the first quarter witnessed a further 9% growth compared to the same period in the previous year, solidifying Ajman's position as a preferred travel destination. The average length of stay also increased by 5%, indicating a growing preference among visitors to extend their exploration of the emirate's offerings.

In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman aimed to meet the requirements of the fast-paced developments in this major sector, the emirate of Ajman has spared no efforts to cater to a diverse clientele and budgetary needs, offering a comprehensive selection of 52 accommodation options. The emirate boasts a range of establishments, from luxurious five-star resorts to convenient hotel apartments and well-appointed furnished accommodations, ensuring a perfect fit for every visitor's preferences.

In recognition of this substantial increase in tourist arrivals, the Emirate of Ajman has strategically implemented a new Holiday Homes Sector. This sector adheres to the highest international standards and empowers a wider range of stakeholders to participate in the tourism ecosystem. Real estate owners, hotel management companies, and individual property holders can now offer short-term rentals of residential units specifically designated for holiday purposes.

The primary objective of this initiative is to diversify the existing accommodation landscape in Ajman. This expansion caters to the evolving preferences of visitors, offering them a more flexible and personalised lodging experience.

The introduction of the Holiday Homes Sector is anticipated to not only enhance tourist activity but also contribute significantly to the economic growth of Ajman. This will be achieved through the creation of new employment opportunities for residents and the stimulation of associated economic sectors.

To guarantee a seamless and high-quality experience for both visitors and property owners, Ajman's Department of Tourism Development has established a comprehensive regulatory framework for the Holiday Homes Sector. This framework prioritises:

-Streamlined Electronic Registration: A user-friendly online platform facilitates efficient registration for owners and companies, allowing for the electronic submission of all necessary documentation.

-Rigorous Inspections and Classification: Ajman Tourism Development Department conducts thorough inspections of registered units to ensure adherence to established tourism standards. Based on these inspections, units are assigned classifications that uphold service quality expectations.

-Transparent Electronic Permit Issuance: Upon successful completion of the registration process and payment of designated fees, an electronic permit is issued for clear display within the respective unit.

-Commitment to Regulatory Compliance: Clear guidelines and legislation have been established, requiring owners and operators to strictly adhere to these regulations to guarantee the delivery of exceptional service. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor