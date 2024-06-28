Ajman Chamber promotes investment opportunities at 2024 'SelectUSA Investment Summit'

Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM): The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) participated in the 2024 "SelectUSA Investment Summit" held in Maryland, USA. This major event attracted over 4,000 participants from various countries, creating a valuable platform for international collaboration.

Sheikh Sultan bin Saqer Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of ACCI, highlighted the summit's focus on discussing the latest trends and opportunities in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). ACCI joined the UAE delegation under the umbrella of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) with several key objectives.

By showcasing the emirate's unique advantages to a global audience, the chamber hoped to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) that would contribute to Ajman's economic growth. Additionally, participation in the summit allowed ACCI to develop a stronger global economic network and build new connections with international entities.

Furthermore, ACCI sought to explore partnerships with participating countries and entities to drive economic development for all parties involved.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the summit emphasised collaboration and investment in various specialised fields, including technology services, AI, product development, advanced industries, education, and renewable energy. These areas align perfectly with Ajman's goals for economic development, making the summit a particularly relevant platform for the chamber.

The summit also served as a valuable platform for fostering international collaboration. The participation of government officials, major companies, and private sector institutions facilitated the exploration of cooperation and partnership opportunities. Additionally, it provided a space for exchanging valuable experiences, particularly with US entities, allowing ACCI to gain insights that can be implemented within Ajman.

Al Nuaimi further highlighted that Ajman can showcase its unique advantages as an investment destination by actively engaging with the international community, leading to increased economic activity and prosperity.

He added that the Ajman Chamber met with US officials and business owners to boost trade between Ajman and the US and discussed holding future meetings and events to explore promising trade opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

