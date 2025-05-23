Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of 10 strategic MoUs between Ajman government, Chongqing Municipality

Chongqing [China], May 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, attend the launch of the China (Chongqing) - UAE Conference on Promotion of Trade and Investment.

The event saw participation from a UAE delegation representing various government and economic entities.

During the event, Sheikh Ammar toured the UAE pavilions in the accompanying exhibition and witnessed the signing of 10 strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Government of Ajman and Chongqing Municipality. Leading the list was an MoU to establish a sister-city relationship between Ajman and Chongqing, alongside agreements in industrial investment, free zone development, logistics connectivity, clean energy, and educationall reflecting a shared commitment to expanding bilateral partnerships and advancing sustainable growth.

These MoUs represent a pivotal step in supporting the implementation of Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to establish a balanced and integrated development model.

Dignitaries in attendance were Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Club; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China; Senior officials from Ajman Government, and business leaders and investors from both sides.

The conference included presentations on investment opportunities across various Emirates.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi emphasised that the UAE's wise leadership, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has laid the foundations for a balanced foreign policy based on openness and international cooperation. The UAE-China partnership, he noted, is a model of mutual understanding and joint action.

He highlighted that the MoUs signed reflect the vision of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to enusre the Emirate's prosperity and quality of life, making it one of the world's most attractive destinations for living and investment.

Sheikh Abdulaziz emphasised that the Crown Prince's leadership of the delegation underscores Ajman's deep commitment to expanding international cooperation and forging strong partnerships with China, building on their long-standing bilateral ties.

He noted that the UAE-China strategic partnership spans decades, advancing into key sectors such as clean energy, education, tourism, and future technologies.

Regarding the MoU between Ajman and Chongqing, Sheikh Abdulaziz stated that it aims to establish a sister-city relationship and foster strategic partnerships, supporting Ajman Vision 2030, which aspires to a diversified, competitive economy and sustainable development built on innovation, a robust private sector, and improved quality of life for future generations.

Sheikh Abdulaziz also announced the launch of the Ajman Economic Report 2025, developed in collaboration with the Oxford Business Group. The report highlights the Emirate's economic growth drivers and its path toward a diversified and sustainable economy aligned with Ajman Vision 2030.

The report showcases key sectors such as industry, technology, tourism, and financial services, addressing efforts in digital transformation and balancing cultural identity with economic development. It underscores Ajman's growing stature on the global investment map and provides a comprehensive analysis of its economic landscape and available investment opportunities.

Sheikh Abdulaziz welcomed Chinese companies and investors to explore the UAE's exceptional opportunities and join a thriving development journey that embodies the UAE-China partnership spirit. He noted that the two countries share aligned visions for sustainable development, innovation, and a future-forward approach. The conference, he said, offers a vital platform for direct engagement between business communities and highlights new initiatives to deepen economic ties.

He concluded by thanking the UAE Embassy in Beijing and organising entities for their efforts in fostering bilateral cooperation and supporting initiatives that contribute to a brighter, more prosperous future for both nations.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador to China confirmed that the conference reflects the depth of the two countries' economic relations. He noted that non-oil trade exceeded US$ 90 billion in 2024, with mutual aspirations to reach US$ 200 billion by 2030.

Ding Xiangdong, Deputy Mayor of the Chongqing Municipal, commended the level of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of the conference in deepening cooperation. He emphasised Chongqing's strategic economic role in Western China and its significance in the Belt and Road Initiative, seeking to enhance global partnerships in advanced industry, smart transport, energy, and cultural exchange.

He affirmed the municipality's commitment to providing a welcoming environment for UAE businesses and boosting institutional and economic collaboration.

The conference witnessed active participation from KEZAD Group, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Dubai Chambers; Ajman Free Zone Authority; Ajman Chamber of Commerce; and several CEOs and investors.

Key MoUs signed between the Government of Ajman and Chongqing Municipality included collaborations between the two following entities: Ajman's Department of Economic Development and Chongqing's Economy, Trade, and IT Commissions; Ajman's Department of Tourism Development and Chongqing's Culture and Tourism Committee; Ajman's Ports and Customs Department and Chongqing's Ports and Logistics Office; Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT)- Chongqing; and Ajman Free Zone and the Liangjiang New Area Free Trade Zone.

For academic cooperation, Ajman University signed MoUs with Chongqing University, and Southwest University. City University Ajman also signed an MoU with Southwest University, fostering academic and research collaboration and student exchange.

The conference aligns with the UAE's efforts to enhance international cooperation, anticipate the future of the global economy, and solidify the country's position as a global hub for trade and investment through sustainable economic partnerships with friendly nations. (ANI/WAM)

