Ajman municipality, planning department, TRENDS sign MoU

Ajman [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): The Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman (MPDA) and TRENDS Research & Advisory have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to consolidate joint cooperation and deepen mutual coordination between the two parties.

The agreement aims to enhance research and round-the-clock action in areas of common interest, with the aim to take part in conducting evidence-and-facts-based research, carrying out field surveys, opinion polls and various training courses, and employing them to serve the community.

The MoU was signed by Noura Rashid Shattaf, MPDA's Executive Director of the Strategy and Customer Happiness Sector, and Fahad Al Mahri, TRENDS' Head of the "TRENDS DUBAI" Sector, in the presence of myriad officials from both sides.

Noura Shattaf said that the MPDA seeks to build bridges of positive cooperation with all leading entities and institutions in the fields of knowledge and research, to exchange brilliant experiences and employ them in the fields of policies, research and consulting. She also highlighted the prestigious position of TRENDS as a leading regional and international think tank.

Signing the MoU enhances the provision of specialised consultations and the preparation of various research in developing urban planning strategies, a matter which contributes to building a sustainable society in line with Ajman Vision 2030, Shattaf said, adding that the two sides will also work to exchange knowledge and experiences through workshops and training courses geared towards developing the human cadre skill, based on the highest standards.

On his part, Fahed Al Mahri, said that the MoU reflects TRENDS' commitment to sustainable development and reinforcing constructive and effective partnerships, for exchanging knowledge and expertise in urban planning and sustainable development.

Al Mahri noted that TRENDS and MPDA are determined to carry out several joint research projects and knowledge initiatives that serve the public, in addition to sustainable cooperation in preparing field surveys and opinion polls on various government services related to public health, the environment and customer happiness.

The MoU includes conducting joint research on topics of common interest; social, political, economic, and future studies, field surveys, and exchanging experts and researchers to benefit from their expertise and encourage them to write for publications, bulletins, and their websites, and to take part in research events organised by both parties.

The MoU also includes arranging and organising joint research activities such as conferences, seminars, lectures, and workshops, exchanging the two parties' publications of books and periodicals, and participating in issuing printed materials and simultaneous publishing of research reports issued by the policies and procedures followed by each party. (ANI/WAM)

