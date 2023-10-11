Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri, Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to pay a courtesy visit at the beginning of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid wished the Qatari Consul-General success in his role in boosting cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Qatari Consul-General commended the joint cooperation between the two countries, praising the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Hamad Abdullah bin Ghalita Al Ghafli, Chairman of the Office of the Ruler of Ajman; Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and a number of senior officials.(ANI/WAM)

