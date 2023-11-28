Akasa's new track 'Kalleyan' is about love that remains after heartbreak
Mumbai, Nov 28 Singer Akasa, who recently released her new song 'Kalleyan', said the track is about love that remains after heartbreak, calling it a 'sad bop'.
Featuring Taaruk Raina, 'Kalleyan' is a composition that weaves together love, desire and a myriad of emotions into a harmonious tapestry.
With rhythmic beats and compelling lyrics, the song promises to create an immersive experience.
The love song is accompanied by a music video featuring Akasa and Taaruk. It showcases a series of aesthetic scenes that radiate positivity and charm.
Talking about the song, Akasa said: "'Kalleyan' is so special because it is a collaboration with a friend whom I’ve known so personally and sung with for years. It is a song that speaks about the love that remains after heartbreak... about mending the broken heart with the same love.
"Also what’s cool about 'Kalleyan' is that it’s a sad bop, which truly reflects the mental situation of today’s generation - heart is sad but the vibes must remain banging. I hope people appreciate it as much as they did 'Manmaani', because again this song is me sharing a very personal side of myself that I don't do often."
Taaruk added, "This song is more personal to me than anything I’ve ever done before... it’s a song about real friendship, it’s real and it’s relatable, it asks the question 'how late is too late?' And the answer is 'it’s never too late'."
