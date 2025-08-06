Akeyless launches AWS integration for Unified secrets management

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli cybersecurity firm Akeyless, co-headquartered in Tel Aviv and New York, has launched a new integration with AWS Secrets Manager that allows enterprises to centrally manage all their secrets without migrating data.

The Universal Secrets Connector enables real-time, bi-directional synchronisation between Akeyless and AWS, preserving existing security policies while avoiding fragmented secrets management.

"We're enabling true unification while respecting existing investments," said Akeyless CEO and founder Oded Hareven.

The integration, now available to enterprise customers, supports automatic secret rotation, unified access controls, and audit trails across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. (ANI/TPS)

