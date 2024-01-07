Akshay, Salman join chorus against Maldives; amplify calls for boycott

Mumbai, Jan 7 Bollywood celebs on Sunday urged their fans to explore Indian islands after Maldives politician Zahid Rameez criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and John Abraham took to their social media accounts to promote Indian islands.

Salman took to his X, erstwhile Twitter on Sunday, and wrote, “It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain.”

Akshay Kumar shared screenshots of the racist tweets and wrote, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.”

He further mentioned, “We are good to our neighbours but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.”

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the Luv Ranjan directorial ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, said in her post, “All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I'm on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti. This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands.”

John, who was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’, wrote on X, “With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands.”

Zahid Rameez, a council member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, had mocked the PM's visit, and said India would never be able to compete with Maldives in regards to tourism.

