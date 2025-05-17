Al Ain Zoo celebrates Endangered Species Day by showcasing 57 Years of conservation success

Al Ain [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): In celebration of Endangered Species Day, observed annually on May 16, Al Ain Zoo is shining a spotlight on its 57-year legacy of wildlife conservation and its pivotal role in safeguarding biodiversity both locally and globally.

Since its establishment in 1968 under the guidance and patronage of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE and a visionary in environmental stewardship, Al Ain Zoo has evolved into a sanctuary for more than 4,000 animals. What began as a mission to protect the Arabian oryx and houbara bustard has grown into a comprehensive effort to preserve numerous endangered species through science-based, community-focused programmes.

On Friday, the Zoo's conservation efforts encompassed a wide range of strategies, including breeding and rehabilitation programs, species protection initiatives, and specialised veterinary care. These were supported by dynamic public awareness campaigns and educational outreach that encourage community engagement in environmental protection.

One of the Zoo's latest milestones is the successful birth of three Arabian sand cats; a significant achievement given the species' endangered status as listed on Abu Dhabi's Red List. These births mark a hopeful step forward in efforts to protect this elusive and vulnerable native species.

Al Ain Zoo's leadership in conservation is further reinforced through international partnerships and recognition. The Zoo recently earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), one of the most respected and demanding accreditations in the global zoo community. This distinction is awarded only to institutions that meet the highest international standards in animal care, conservation, and environmental management.

Through active participation in local and international forums, agreements with leading conservation bodies, and memberships in global environmental networks, Al Ain Zoo continues to advance its mission of preserving wildlife for future generations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor