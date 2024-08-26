Al-Azhar Grand Imam highlights importance of cooperation with UAE religious institutions

Cairo [Egypt], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighted Al-Azhar's commitment to enhancing cooperation with religious institutions in the UAE, commending the country's humanitarian efforts across various regions of the world

He made this statement during a meeting today with a delegation from the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, led by Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the Authority.

Al-Tayeb stressed the importance of muftis and religious scholars addressing women's issues with care, ensuring that cultural practices and traditions do not overshadow accurate religious texts and rulings.

The Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat expressed his appreciation for the significant global efforts of the Grand Imam in promoting Islamic knowledge and fostering a culture of dialogue and human fraternity. (ANI/WAM)

