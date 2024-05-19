Al Hammadi scores gold for the UAE in the World Paralympic Athletics Championships

Dubai [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Al Hammadi, the player of our Paralympic athletics team, Sunday, won the first gold medal for the UAE in the World Athletics Championships for People of Determination, currently being held in Japan "Kobe-2024".

Al Hammadi succeeded in finishing the 400-meter race on wheelchairs in the T34 category in the lead, beating the second-place finisher by two seconds in a race that witnessed great competition with the best players in the world in speed races.

Al Hammadi is the first player in the UAE delegation to climb the podium in the World Championship two days after the start of the competition.

Theban Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the National Paralympic Committee and head of the delegation, praised Al Hammadi's achievement, praising his performance and his insistence in deciding the race in his favor amid competition from the best players in the world.

Al Muhairi stressed that the distinguished level shown by the player is the result of great effort during the period of preparations and internal and external camps before participating in the tournament. (ANI/WAM)

