'Al-Jundi' Journal publishes its new February 2024 issue

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): Al-Jundi, a journal issued by the Ministry of Defence, has published its new February 2024 issue No. 601.

Through its latest issue published in both Arabic and English, Al-Jundi uses research and analysis to examine several vital issues and topics, along with the most significant events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

Under the title "Human Fraternity", Al-Jundi said in its editorial, "Every day that dawns on the UAE brings with it more pride and reverence for our wise leadership, which has demonstrated its ability to influence international situations and decisions, carving out a shining name and a model to be emulated among nations and peoples in the values of tolerance, coexistence, and brotherhood".

Moreover, Al Jundi added, "The International Day of Human Fraternity began here, in the UAE, where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled the principles of generosity, coexistence, acceptance of others, and the pursuit of peace and fraternity among mankind".

It continued, "These principles have been nurtured by our leadership under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

The new issue of "Al-Jundi" touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, the latest weapons, and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal's main file section of the February 2024 issue was titled "Maritime Armament Trends 2024-2030".

In its "Studies and Analyses" section, Al-Jundi featured a study entitled, "Airborne Electronic Warfare", in addition to another study titled, "Defensive Barriers: Effectiveness in modern warfare."

Furthermore, Al-Jundi dedicated sections to elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October to cover studies, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analyses of many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers in the UAE, the Arab region and the world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor