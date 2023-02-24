Al Liwan event on Saudi Arabia's 'Founding Day' celebrations brings together country's dynamic tradition, growth

Al Liwan cultural event organised here to commemorate the 'Founding Day' of Saudi Arabia grabbed attractions of visitors as it brought together the country's three centuries' history, tradition and growth through modern infrastructure.

Organised at King Abdullah Financial District in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, the event showcased the dynamism of traditional markets and the originality of traditional Saudi attire.

The event was held in 14 locations to commemorate the 'Founding Day' of Saudi Arabia. Founding Day'-- celebrated on February 22 to commemorate the country's founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud-- was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In addition to interactive exhibitions, cultural seminars, and historical theatrical performances were also organised.

Attired in traditional citizens of the country with their families and visitors from other countries were seen in the event rejoicing the celebrations.

"It's a proud moment for all Saudi Arabia citizens as this is the celebration of its 'Founding Day'. A surprising growth is visible here in the last five years and we hope for better growth of the country in coming years," Reema, a resident, told ANI, adding "Saudi Arabia and India have a great relationship".

Parade, balloon flights, painting competitions, melodies and family events were also among other engagements across the nation as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday marked its second 'Founding Day' celebrations highlighting its 300 years of history through culture and artistic events activities and a four-day holiday.

The Kingdom's capital rang in 'Founding Day' celebrations with parades and live performances in locations across the city. Streets filled with celebration as families dressed in traditional attire gathered to watch.

The Ministry of Culture held a musical theatre performance highlighting the history of Saudi Arabia in Princess Nourah University's Red Hall. The show premiered on February 20 and will continue until February 27.

The Ministry also hosted a parade at the intersections of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road and King Salman Road in Riyadh featuring Arabian horses, traditional attire and colourful performances highlighting three centuries of the Kingdom's history.

The historical site Diriyah hosted a 'Founding Day' parade and other family activities in four locations, including JAX Park and Riyadh Skate Park.

One of the most popular family festivities was the Majlis, an educational event spotlighting the heritage and culture of the First Saudi State through lectures, panel discussions and workshops hosted in King Fahd National Library.

( With inputs from ANI )

