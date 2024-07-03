Al Zeyoudi launches Burjeel Institute for Global Health in New York

Dubai [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): Burjeel Holdings today announced the launch of the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in the United States.

The launch event was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who discussed how the UAE, in collaboration with international partners, is spearheading efforts to utilise research and education for improving global health outcomes.

The institute's opening was marked by a series of high-level discussions focusing on cancer care and technological innovations, featuring Dr. Ashwin Vasan, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and a diverse group of global experts.

"The UAE is committed to taking healthcare to the next level. Our focus includes facilitating R&D partnerships, bringing best practices to hospitals in the UAE, and investing in technology to enhance our capabilities. Tackling cancer is one of the most critical challenges we face and we are determined to find solutions that can save lives, bring stability to families, and provide hope for the many children who are battling this cruel disease. Success requires a holistic approach and in particular the collaboration of the private sector, academia, regulators, and NGOs," he said.

Referring to the opening of the institute, Dr. Al Zeyoudi, said he hoped the Burjeel Institute for Global Health would be a hub for groundbreaking cancer research, treatment, drug development, and foster partnerships by sharing experiences, ensuring the best practices, and enhancing knowledge and capabilities.

By establishing the institute, the UAE-headquartered healthcare group aims to expand its reach for talent and academic excellence, facilitating the recruitment of top researchers, scientists, and medical professionals. This initiative is poised to significantly boost Burjeel's clinical and research strengths, reinforcing its position as a leading global healthcare provider.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said that opening the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in New York is a significant milestone to open doors for meaningful collaborations with leading healthcare institutions and companies. "Our goal is to drive breakthroughs in medical treatment and technology, ultimately improving health outcomes worldwide."

Through its New York office, Burjeel Holdings aims to expand its position as a key player in global healthcare through innovative collaborations that will pave the way for enhancing health outcomes on an international scale. (ANI/WAM)

