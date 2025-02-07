Alaska: Bering Air Flight Carrying 10 Passengers Goes Missing

A Bering Air flight carrying 10 passengers went missing on Thursday, February 7 (IST). According to the initial reports, Bering Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX, registration number N321BA, departed from Unalakleet, Alaska, on a scheduled flight to Nome but disappeared en route.

Emergency crews in Nome are urgently searching for a missing aircraft. The aircraft last made contact shortly after takeoff before vanishing from radar. Search and rescue teams, including local authorities and the Alaska Air National Guard, have launched a coordinated ground and aerial search. Officials are urging residents in remote areas to report any signs of wreckage as efforts intensify.

Authorities are searching for a Bering Air passenger plane with 10 people on board that was reported missing while en route from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska's Department of Public Safety said on Thursday. The small turboprop Cessna Caravan plane had nine passengers and one pilot… — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

Alaska's Department of Public Safety said on Thursday that the small turboprop Cessna Caravan plane had nine passengers and one pilot on board.

As per the information, the flight took off from Unalakleet at around 2.37 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Nome by 4.20 pm. The aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX, Registered as N321BA, stopped transmitting its location at approximately 3.20 pm. Over Norton Sound. A US Coast Guard HC-130J C2003 from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, has arrived over the Norton Sound to assist with the search and rescue effort. More details awaited.