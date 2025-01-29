Alaska F-35 Fighter Jet Crash: US Aircraft Crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

A US F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force base in Alaska's Fairbanks on Tuesday, January 29, while the pilot did not receive any injuries and was successfully ejected from the crashing aircraft. Military emergency crews rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

Officials confirmed the pilot was not injured, though Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson was unsure if the pilot had ejected before the crash. The pilot is safe and was promptly transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation.

The crash took place at 12.30 pm (Alaska local time) as the fighter jet was heading towards the landing phase of its flight. Col Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, confirmed the pilot had declared an inflight emergency due to a malfunction before ejecting safely.

Alaska F-35 Fighter Jet Crash Video

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base

⁰📌#Fairbanks | #Alaska



Watch as Military emergency crews quickly responded after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, as reported by a military… pic.twitter.com/v894H7YWDc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 29, 2025

Video of the crash is going viral on social sites. The viral video shows a fighter jet spinning in the air before hitting the ground and bursting into flames of smoke or clouds. It was also noticed that the pilot ejected from the jet during the flight and landed safely with a parachute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The average cost of a new F-35 is approximately $81 million, highlighting the significant loss associated with the incident.