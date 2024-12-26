Albanian PM: No Lasting Solutions for Gaza if 'Hamas is Part of the Equation'

Jerusalem [Israel], December 26 (ANI/TPS): Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated on Tuesday that Albania strongly believes in a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict while expressing the conviction that "no lasting solution is possible as long as Hamas is part of the equation."

During the traditional end-of-year dinner with the diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, Rama wished for the new year to bring peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

He further stated, "I truly hope that the new year will bring peace between Israel and Palestine, bringing an end to the endless suffering of the people in Gaza and to the horrific ordeal of the hostages still held in the dark, medieval dungeons of Hamas."

Rama emphasized that "Albania firmly believes in a two-state solution, but no lasting solution is possible as long as Hamas is part of the equation."

Rama stated, "Waiting for peace under their influence would be as naive as trying to build post-World War II Europe alongside SS battalions." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor