Aleppo ceasefire extended as Syria prepares evacuation of SDF fighters

Damascus [Syria], January 9 : A ceasefire announced by Syria's Defence Ministry in parts of Aleppo has been unofficially extended, amid continued efforts to evacuate fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in contested neighbourhoods, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Syrian officials cited by Al Jazeera, around 50 buses are being arranged to transport SDF fighters out of Aleppo neighbourhoods where clashes have taken place over the past several days.

The Syrian government said on Thursday evening that "security forces entered the Ashrafieh neighbourhood in the city of Aleppo after violent clashes with the SDF forces".

The violence, which erupted earlier this week, has left at least 22 people dead, including civilians. More than 100,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes in Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud since fighting broke out between Syrian government forces and the SDF, Al Jazeera reported.

The Syrian army said that buses have already entered the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood to begin transporting SDF fighters out of the city.

A ceasefire brokered by the United States came into effect at around 3 am. Following this, Syrian authorities asked SDF fighters to relocate to eastern Aleppo.

Most of the fighting over the past three days had been concentrated on the outskirts and surrounding areas of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh. However, officials said government forces managed to advance into the centre of Ashrafieh overnight.

SDF fighters are now concentrated in Sheikh Maqsoud, where the ceasefire has been extended to allow additional time for their withdrawal. The government has warned that fighting could resume if the evacuation does not proceed as planned, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, displaced civilians are awaiting official clearance to return to their homes. Authorities said the areas remain unsafe, as security forces continue to clear mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Aleppo Media Directorate told Al Jazeera that the ceasefire, originally scheduled to end at 9 am (0600 GMT), has been extended, though no formal public announcement has been made.

In the coming hours, SDF fighters are expected to be transferred to the east of the Euphrates River along with their light personal weapons, according to an announcement by Syria's Defence Ministry.

Government institutions in Aleppo are also preparing to enter the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods to restore basic services for residents.

The Aleppo Response Committee is coordinating plans to return civilians once security operations are complete, mines are cleared, and roads are reopened, Al Jazeera reported.

