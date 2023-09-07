Alert activated in Western Australian town after man shot dead

Perth, Sep 7 Police in Western Australia (WA) on Thursday issued an alert after a man was shot dead at a grain silo in a small town east of state capital Perth.

According to the latest update by the WA Police Force, the gunman has been located in a rural location outside of Kellerberrin, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution. However, the situation is still unfolding," said the police, urging residents in the area to remain alert.

At about 8.40 a.m. on Thursday morning, emergency services received reports of a firearm incident at Kellerberrin, a town in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia and about 205 km east of Perth.

The offender was believed to have attended a grain silo and discharged a firearm before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Police found a man suffering injuries at the scene, who was transported to a hospital but died later in the day.

At about 10.45 a.m., police sent out an "active shooter alert", notifying the public that the man was traveling on foot around Mission Road, in the Kellerberrin and Bencubbin areas.

"He is believed to be armed and dressed in camouflage clothing. Residents in the area are urged to stay inside and avoid traveling by any means," WA Police Force warned.

Local media reported that the 25-year-old gunman is a volunteer ambulance officer in Kellerberrin.

He offered medical services to the community as of March 2022 and won a community service award on Australia Day 2021, with members of the tight-knit community congratulating him for his service.

