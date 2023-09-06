Alesso, Timmy Trumpet, Charlotte De Witte to headline Sunburn Goa 2023

Mumbai, Sep 6 Swedish DJ, Australian musician Timmy Trumpet and Belgian DJ Charlotte De Witte will be seen headlining the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Goa 2023 in its 17th edition.

Alesso and Timmy Trumpet will be marking their second visit to India as they are confirmed to play headlining slots at the festival this year. Joining the duo will be the prodigious techno artist and the DJ Mag voted world's #1 techno artist, Charlotte De Witte who will become the first woman artist to headline the main stage of India’s long-running EDM festival, paving the way for gender inclusivity at festivals.

Alesso, who has worked with the likes of artists such as Jungkook, Tove Lo, Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Anitta and Usher stated: “I love India. It has such a long history with music and it really shows in the culture and people. I can’t wait to meet all my Indian fans."

As a special NYE attraction, 2022-launched New York collective, Indo Warehouse, featuring Armaan Gupta and Kunal Merchant will present an experiential set that showcases the beauty of South Asian culture, music, and rhythm intermingled with the traditional motifs of house and techno.

The festival will feature an assortment of dance music genres such as drum n bass, trap, house, electronic, trance, hardstyle and techno coupled with state-of the-art technology and pulsating entertainment from December 28-31.

Timmy Trumpet, who has garnered global acclaim for incorporating live instrumentation and jazz influences on his DJ set, stated: “I’ve always loved Indian culture. It’s always amazing to play in countries, and to meet and connect with people that love music as much as I do. Can’t wait to see everyone at Sunburn!”

Hosted within the province of Goa, attendees can indulge in an immersive carnival-like experience comprising of ferris wheel rides, bungee jumping, zip line, tattoo parlours, graffiti stations, flea markets, camping, after-parties, multi-cuisine food stalls, experiential zones.

Symbolising the mystery and freedom of the wilderness, the festival will pay homage to the theme of ‘Enchanted Forest’ with a one-of-a-kind stage production that merges mother nature and wonderland.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn Festival, stated: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the headliners of Sunburn Goa 2023 and can’t wait to witness the electrifying performances this season. With an overwhelming response from the fans, no doubt this year is all set to be incredible once again.”

This year there will be an opening party on December 28 and a Closing Party December 31.

