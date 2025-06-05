Algeria pledges support for Syria's electricity sector

Algiers, June 5 Algeria has announced plans to support Syria's electricity sector and develop a comprehensive cooperation roadmap, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Energy and Mining.

The statement, made on Wednesday, revealed that Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab held a phone conversation with Syrian energy chief Mohammed al-Bashir to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Their talks highlighted cooperation on electricity production, transmission, distribution, and network maintenance. As part of its support, Algeria will dispatch a team of experts from the state-owned gas and electricity distribution company Sonelgaz to Syria to assess the sector's challenges and propose a detailed action plan for improving power generation, infrastructure, and equipment maintenance, reports Xinhua news agency.

Algeria has also offered to host Syrian specialists for training programs in electricity and gas at Sonelgaz's specialised institutes, fostering knowledge exchange and local capacity building.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to expanding cooperation into other key sectors, including hydrocarbons, mining, and renewable energy.

They also stressed the importance of translating the partnership into tangible, sustainable projects while increasing expert exchanges and institutional visits.

Syria has faced severe electricity shortages for years due to fuel deficits, spare parts shortages caused by Western sanctions, and war-related infrastructure damage. The country now generates just 1,500 megawatts of electricity, far below the 7,000 megawatts needed to meet basic demand.

Earlier, on May 29, Syria signed a series of memoranda of understanding with international energy companies to develop five major power projects, as part of efforts to rebuild its war-damaged infrastructure and accelerate the country's post-war recovery.

The agreements, signed in the presence of Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, mark a total investment of 7 billion US dollars and are expected to generate 5,000 megawatts of electricity.

The deals include four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants to be built in Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria, Mhardeh, Zayzoun in rural Hama province, and Trifawi in rural Homs province, as well as a 1,000-megawatt solar energy station in Wedian al-Rabia town in the countryside of the capital Damascus.

