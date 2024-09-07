Algerian presidential election kicks off

Algiers, Sep 7 Algerians headed to polls on Saturday to elect their next president, with more than 23 million citizens in the country eligible to cast their ballots.

Voting began early in the day, with polling stations nationwide opening at 8:00 a.m. local time. Mobile polling stations have been in operation since Wednesday to access remote areas, while overseas voting commenced on Monday, catering to over 800,000 Algerians living abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Independent Authority for Elections oversees the voting process. Regular updates will be provided throughout the day until the polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

The presidential race involves three candidates: the incumbent 78-year-old President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, seeking a second term as an independent candidate with broad support; Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, 57, head of the Movement of Society for Peace; and Youcef Aouchiche, 41, secretary general of the left-wing Socialist Forces Front.

The election comes after Tebboune's decision on March 21 to reschedule the presidential polls, traditionally held in December, for an earlier time for "purely technical reasons."

