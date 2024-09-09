Algeria's President Tebboune wins second term

Algiers, Sep 9 Preliminary results showed that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected for a second term, the country's election authority has said.

Mohamed Charfi, head of the Independent Authority for Elections, said on Sunday in a press briefing in the capital Algiers that Tebboune received 5,329,253 votes, or 94.65 per cent of the total.

His nearest competitor, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, garnered 178,797 votes, or 3.17 per cent, while Youcef Aouchiche secured 122,146 votes.

According to regulations, the country's Constitutional Council will review any appeals from the candidates before finalizing the results.

The election was held on Saturday, with more than 23 million citizens eligible to vote. Although Algerian presidential elections are traditionally held in December, Tebboune moved this year's election to an earlier date in March, citing "technical reasons."

The 78-year incumbent president first took office in 2019 following a political crisis and the resignation of late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Tebboune's victory marks a continuation of his leadership. During his electoral campaign, he pledged to continue addressing Algeria's political and economic challenges.

