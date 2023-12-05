Ali Fazal looks back at 2023: It's been a rewarding year

Mumbai, Dec 5 With releases such as 'Kandahar' and 'Khufiya', actor Ali Fazal feels grateful that the year 2023 has been spectacular for him.

Ali Fazal expressed his gratitude and readiness for 2024. He said: "I'm genuinely grateful for the incredible opportunities and experiences these projects have brought in the last one year. I'm genuinely excited for 'Mirzapur 3,' as we know what is in store."

"With this project coming for a return and working with the like of Anurag Basu, and few other new exciting news on the way, I'm excited to keep pushing the boundaries and ever evolving as an actor and delivering memorable performances."

In 'Kandahar', Ali played the role of Kahil, one of the main antagonists in the movie. In 'Khufiya', he played Anand Mohan, a traitor.

He added: "It's been quite a year with the two films one here and one in the west both having found incredible success, for me as an actor is very rewarding."

"Especially when we are just properly in 2023 coming out of the pandemic effect, so it feels good that the work across is being appreciated and it's been a rewarding year."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor