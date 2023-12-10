Alia Bhatt, Andrew Garfield’s pictures from film fest go viral

Mumbai, Dec 10 Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently attended the 3rd edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Now, the photos and a video of Alia interacting with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield at the event have gone viral.

The video shows the two actors exchanging smiles and handshakes at the closing ceremony of the film festival in Jeddah, and the fans are delighted, to say the least.

At the event, Alia wore a grey strapless gown with purple floral embroidery, while Andrew Garfield donned a black suit. Sharing their photos, an X user wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield shaking hands omgg.”

As the pictures went viral, fans engaged in a manifestation game as they wished for the two actors to collaborate on a project. Alia having already made her debut with the Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’, gives her fans a hope over the two actors coming together.

A fan wrote, “Aww, the way they were smiling, manifesting them in a Hollywood movie.” One more said, “A Hollywood movie, please.” A fan also wrote, “She looks good with everyone like I need this to happen NOW.”

Another person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Multiverse of madness just got real." A second said, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield moment (crying emojis)." A third wrote, "Alia to daughter Raha (when she is old enough to know): I met Spider-Man."

