Alia Bhatt rings in New Year with a kiss from Ranbir, cherishes sunset with Raha

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actress Alia Bhatt has shared her album of the New Year celebrations, and it is full of love, as we get a glimpse of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and cute little bundle of joy Raha.

Taking to Instagram, Alia, who has a fanbase of 82 million followers dropped a string of photos that shows the 'Brahmastra' actress enjoying the new year's eve with her loved ones.

In the first picture, Alia can be seen getting a tight kiss on her cheeks from Ranbir, while the two are in celebratory mode.

Another photo is a solo picture of Alia in which she can be seen wearing a sleeveless white dress, with low neckline, and a butterfly headband. She is seen sitting in a club.

The third picture shows Alia holding her baby daughter Raha in her arms, against the backdrop of sunset, and picturesque sea.

The photo seems to be clicked from one of their family vacations. Raha is cutely waving in the picture.

The 'Gully Boy' fame diva captioned the post as: "to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some happy new year to you all".

Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November, 2022, she gave birth to their daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has 'Jigra' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor