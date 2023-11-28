Alia Bhatt's b'day wish for sister Shaheen is a 'loving' poem
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2023 06:50 PM 2023-11-28T18:50:31+5:30 2023-11-28T18:55:08+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Alia Bhatt showered birthday love on her elder sister Shaheen, by jotting down a sweet poem for her, calling her the 'sunshine' of her life.
Alia and Shaheen are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and actress Soni Razdan. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a string of unseen pictures with her sister, which includes one childhood photo of the siblings.
Along with the photos, the 'Raazi' actress wrote: "you are joy ... you are light... may we every now and then have a fight... you are sunshine, you are breeze.. please please always take care of your knees
I am not a writer.. I am not a poet.. I'm just your loving sister and I'm sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie".
Dia Mirza commented on the post and wrote: "Happy birthday Shaheen".
Shaheen also took to Instagram and dropped pictures with Alia, her parents, Ranbir Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt etc. She also gave a glimpse of Alia's daughter Raha's cute little pink chair.
She captioned the post as: "Hash. Tag. Blesssssseddd".
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has 'Jigra' in the pipeline.
