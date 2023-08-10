Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

Mumbai, Aug 10 Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with her upcoming streaming release 'Heart of Stone', said that her character of Keya Dhawan in the film, is a true reflection of her roots as it’s a mark of who the actress is and where she comes from.

The actress also shared that she said yes to the film to add to her repository of her experience as it gave her the chance to collaborate with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

'Heart of Stone’ pledges a pulse-pounding escapade, led by the formidable pairing of Gal Gadot and Alia.

Talking about what drew her to ‘Heart of Stone’, and the role of Keya Dhawan, Alia said: “This was a super huge opportunity for me to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market. I’ve been working in the Indian film industry for ten years now, but this is my first English language film, and that’s always something that I wanted to tick off my box."

She said that she was waiting for the right opportunity and the film offered her the same.

"I also wanted it to be true to who I am and where I come from. I found that in 'Heart of Stone’ and in the character of Keya, because she’s from India and she’s pushed against these extreme circumstances. She has to really prove herself and she’s fighting for something, as everyone is in the film, and she has her own motive," she added.

The actress said: "Also, being a part of this huge action film headlined by Gal Gadot, it’s really the action film of today, one led by this really strong woman whom we all look up to and love. I really liked the whole narrative, and having seen Tom Harper’s work as well, I was really excited to work with him. There were a lot of pluses that came together to make me feel I should take the plunge and do this."

‘Heart of Stone’ will drop on Netflix on August 11.

