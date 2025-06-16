Aliawati Longkumer appointed as next ambassador of India to North Korea

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Aliawati Longkumer has been appointed as India's next ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (also known as North Korea).

Longkumer is currently the Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of India in Asuncion, Paraguay. He is expected to take up the assignment as the next Ambassador of India to North Korea shortly.

"Aliawati Longkumer (YOA : 2008), presently Charge d'affaires a.i. Embassy of India, Asuncion, Paraguay, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Democratic People's Republic of Korea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

As per the MEA, relations between India and North Korea have been generally characterised by friendship, cooperation and understanding.

The consular relations with North Korea were set up in March 1962.

According to the MEA, the Consulate General of India in North Korea was established in 1968, with the diplomatic relations between the two countries at Embassy level established on 10 December 1973.

As per the MEA, after the 1950-1953 Korean War, the United Nations had formed a 9-memberNeutral Nations Repatriation Commission under the Chairmanship of India. The Commission's role in the exchange of POWs under the Chairmanship of Major General K S Thimayya was highly appreciated.

Regular and meaningful exchange of views on bilateral issues of mutual interest and concern are conducted through the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

MEA in a previous statement had noted that India urged North Korea to restrain from nuclear and ballistic missile tests so as to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

Previously, India welcomed the inter-Korean Summit meeting held at Panmunjom on April 27 2018 and in Pyongyang in September 2018.

India also welcomed the historic summit held on 12 June 2018 in Singapore and on 27-28 February in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, and hoped that such engagement would help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula.

