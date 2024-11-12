Alix Didier Fils-Aime sworn in as new Haiti PM, as gunfire hits US flight

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], November 12 : Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister, hours after a flight from the United States was hit by gunfire while making its final approach to the capital Port-au-Prince, Al Jazeera reported.

Fils-Aime was formally appointed on Monday by a presidential council after it fired the Caribbean nation's interim prime minister, Garry Conille. Following this, the newly appointed PM affirmed that he would ensure security across the nation.

"I pledge - in front of you, members of the presidential council and the entire nation - to put my energy, my skills and my patriotism at the service of the national cause," Al Jazeera quoted Fils-Aime as saying in French.

This comes amid the ongoing political tensions in Haiti after the country's then-President Jovenel Moise was killed in an assassination attempt, which led to armed groups occupying large areas.

The flight departed from South Florida's Fort Lauderdale and was expected to arrive at the Haitian capital's airport. However, the flight was diverted to the Dominican Republic's capital Santiago, where it landed safely, Tommy Fletcher, spokesperson of Spirit Airlines said, adding that the flight was damaged by gunfire, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Airlines spokesperson further said that one flight attendant sustained minor injuries and no guests were reported to be injured. Airbus A321, the flight had visible bullet holes in its interior.

As this happened, Spirit Airlines halted its operations in the Haitian capital and second-largest city Cap-Haitien. Following the incident, American Airlines also reportedly "suspended its operations to Port-au-Prince until November 14."

The officials at the Haitian Capital's Airport confirmed the "indefinite closure" for all commercial flights.

Due to years of gang violence, Haiti is mired in a huge humanitarian crisis, forcing more than 700,000 people from their homes and deepening of already devastating poverty and hunger. An escalating gang war in the country has killed almost 4,000 people this year, according to the United Nations.

