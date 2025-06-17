All foreign workers' visas extended due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 17 (ANI/TPS): Due to the security situation, Israel's Population and Immigration Authority announces the extension of visas for foreigners residing in the country legally and whose visas were valid on June 12, 2025.

The visas were automatically extended until September 30, 2025. (ANI/TPS)

