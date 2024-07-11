"All guests, crew safely evacuated": Saudia Airlines clarifies incident at Peshawar airport

Jeddah [Saudi Arab], July 11 : Saudia Airlines issued an official statement addressing an incident involving a flight from Riyadh to Peshawar, which experienced smoke from one of its tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan on Thursday.

The airlines said that the aircraft was stopped and authorities were informed, adding, that the guests and crew have been safely evacuated.

The statement reads: "Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. This includes repairs, along with comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety."

Earlier, the incident, reported by Pakistan Observer, initially cited a fire breaking out due to a problem in the landing gear. However, Saudi Airlines confirmed that the situation involved smoke from a tyre rather than a fire.

Despite the tense moments during the landing, there were no casualties. The Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade officials swiftly responded, extinguishing the smoke and ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members.

Saudia Airlines reassured the public of its commitment to safety and stated that thorough evaluations and repairs are underway to return the aircraft to service promptly.

