"All illegal aliens, book your free flight right now!": President Trump signs order for self-deportation of illegal immigrants

Washington DC [US], May 10 : US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on Friday (US Local time) which will allow people who have entered into the US illegally to get free flights out of the US. Calling it the "first-ever self-deportation program for illegal aliens", the US President said the order incentivises illegal immigrants to leave America.

His remarks were shared through a video message posted on the official page of the White House.

In the video message, Donald Trump said, "Today I signed an executive order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program for illegal aliens. We are making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens to leave America. Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country. We have also launched a phone app called CBP Home where illegals can book a free flight to any foreign country. As long as it's not here, you can go anywhere you want. We're also adding a very important exit bonus for illegals to further incentivize their self-deportation. This deportation bonus will save American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars."

Taking a dig at former US President Joe Biden, Trump slammed him for his policies on immigration. "What Biden did to this country can never be explained, will never, ever be accepted. Eventually, when the illegals are gone, it will save us trillions of dollars."

Coming back to the issue of illegal immigrants, the US President said that they would face severe consequences such as "punishments including significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration, and sudden deportation in a place and manner solely of our discretion", if they continue to stay in India.

Trump said, "So to all illegal aliens, book your free flight right now. We want you out of America, but if you're really good, we're going to try and help you get back in."

Earlier in an article shared by the White House, titled, "Week 16 wins", on May 9, several actions taken by the US President against illegal immigrants were highlighted.

These include plans to house America's most ruthless, violent criminals at Alcatraz prison and establishing a "Project Homecoming" to encourage illegal immigrants to voluntarily depart the US.

"The Department of Homeland Security announced it will offer financial assistance and stipends for illegal immigrants voluntarily returning to their home country via the CBP Home App saving taxpayers as much as USD 1 million per illegal alien family in long-term costs of welfare and public support", the White House said in its statement.

