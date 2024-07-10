"All issues on bilateral agenda discussed": Russian Foreign Minister praises PM Modi's visit, calls it successful

Moscow [Russia], July 10 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, calling it a success, adding that he stated the two leaders discussed almost each and every issue mentioned on the agenda including cooperation in global organizations like G20, BRICS, and the UN.

While speaking to ANI, Sergey Lavrov mentioned Russia's support for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

"I think the visit was very successful. They discussed each and every issue on the bilateral agenda. They discussed the international situation, our cooperation in G20, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in the United Nations, where we support the Indian interest to become a permanent member of the Security Council, like we do for Brazil and African candidates," said Lavrov.

Futher, Lavrov also highlighted the long-standing relationship between PM Modi and President Putin, spanning over 20 years, which has fostered a deep understanding between them. He expressed confidence that the visit will significantly enhance relations between the two nations in all areas.

"And I think they understood each other always because they have been acquainted for more than 20 years. So the chemistry is there, the understanding of the tasks on the bilateral agenda and on the issues related to international policies, absolutely the same. And I am sure this visit will give a very positive push for the relations in all areas," Lavrov said to ANI.

Following this, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, has praised the robust relationship between Russia and India, citing the close bond between the two leaders, PM Modi and Vladimir Putin.

"The level of relations, especially the relations between two leaders can be seen. The main honour that has been awarded to PM Modi is a significant moment in confirmation of the friendship between our countries and between the leaders of our countries," Denis Manturov said to ANI

Further, he noted that various sectors of the economy are benefiting from cooperation, including education, with over 20,000 Indian students studying in Russia, mostly in medical universities. Manturov emphasized that the partnership is growing in all areas, not just trade.

"If we are talking about the sectors of the economy, in a wide list of spheres and sectors where we can see the result of cooperation... A lot of students from India study in Russia, more than 20,000 and especially 14,000 from them in medical universities... We can say that not only the trade is growing, but all other spheres of activity is also developing and in demand." said Denis Manturov.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Russia and Austria held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022.

