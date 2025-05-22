All Party delegation emphasises commitment to combat terrorism in meeting with Japan's Chairman of House Committee on National Security

Tokyo [Japan] May 22 : India's All Party Parliamentary Delegation on Thursday met Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan.

The delegation emphasized India's resolute commitment to combat terrorism.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan said, "Members of the All Party Parliamentary Delegation met with H.E. Mr. Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan. India's resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms was unequivocally emphasised. H.E. Mr Takashi Endo conveyed Japan's solidarity in India's fight against terror."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1925457145610268847

India's All Party Parliamentary Delegation also met Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chairman of Japan India Association.

As per Indian Embassy in Japan, Yoshihide reaffirmed Japan's support to India in its fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "All Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of LDP and Chairman of Japan India Association. India's commitment to combating cross border terrorism was reaffirmed. HE Mr Suga reiterated Japan's strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1925452966435450892

Earlier in the day, India's All-Party Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism.

As per India's Embassy in Tokyo, the participants supported India's fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, India's embassy to Japan stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism. Regional security challenges including state backed terrorism was discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1925448338998202830

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor