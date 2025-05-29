All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor lands in Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], May 29 : The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, part of India's global outreach on Operation Sindoor, landed in Colombia, which is a part of the list of nations in

As per the Embassy of India in Colombia, upon arrival, the delegation was received by Ambassador Vanlalhuma.

The Embassy noted in a post on X, "Ambassador H.E. Mr. Vanlalhuma warmly welcomes the all-party Parliamentary Delegation to Colombia, marking the start of a meaningful engagement to convey India's resolute stance against terrorism."

Earlier while in Panama, Tharoor on Thursday said that terrorism should not be a resort to address international disputes.

While addressing the Panamanian side led by Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha, Tharoor, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said that India will go after the perpetrators of terrorism.

"Terrorism should not be a resort of attempting to addressing international disputes. If there are problems, there are other ways of dealing with them; sending terrorists across the border is simply unacceptable, and that should be made clear. We should go after the perpetrators, the killers ourselves, and we will do so," he said.

Tharoor said that the countries which provide a safe haven to terrorists should also be held accountable.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tharoor-led delegation met with the President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, at the Presidential house.

During their visit in Panama, Tharoor expressed gratitude to the diplomatic corps and Panamian personalities for extending their support in India's fight against terrorism.

He wrote on X, "Our trip ended with a spectacular reception hosted by Ambassador @doctorsumitseth for the diplomatic corps and influential Panamanian personalities. The Foreign Minister spoke, as did his Vice-Minister, Carlos Hoyos (second pic) in strong sympathy for India, expressing support for our fight against terrorism and for enhancing the close cooperation between our two countries."

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalitaall from BJP; Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter Pakistan's misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

