All-party delegation meets Japanese lawmaker Yasuhiro Hanashi, highlights India's "unified" stance against terrorism

Tokyo [Japan], May 23 : An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with the Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japan's former Minister of Justice Yasuhiro Hanashi on Friday. In their meeting, the MPs highlighted India's "unified and determined stance" against terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian Embassy in Japan said that the two nations reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

All-Party Delegation from India met Mr. Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice. India's unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms was highlighted. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

All-party delegation also met Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Director General of the International Bureau, LDP, Shinako Tsuchiya, at LDP Headquarters in Tokyo. India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, attended the meeting.

Earlier, the all-party delegation met the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo and reaffirmed India's "unwavering national resolve" against terrorism.

Proactive engagement by the All-Party Delegation from India with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo reaffirms India's unwavering national resolve against terrorism.

Yesterday, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India attended the Inaugural Session of Raisina Tokyo 2025. Speakers at the session reiterated Japan's support for India's fight against terrorism.

All Party Parliamentary Delegation from India attended the Inaugural Session of Raisina Tokyo 2025, joining leaders and experts from India, Japan, and across the Indo-Pacific region. Speakers at the Session reiterated Japan's support for India's fight against terrorism.

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, is visiting Japan from May 22 to 24. The delegation includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

Yesterday, met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. The delegation also met former Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and current Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-India Association, as well as Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security. Both leaders affirmed Japan's continued support for India's efforts against terrorism, the official statement added.

The Indian delegation also held an interaction with leading Japanese think tanks, briefing participants on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism. Participants expressed strong support for India's counterterrorism stance during the discussions. The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

In a separate key meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan, for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo yesterday.

Their discussions covered advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror.Misri also met Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Foreign Minister, Government of Japan. They exchanged views on India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region & other issues of common interest.

