All-party delegation meets Kuwaiti leadership, Indian community to convey India's stance on fight against terrorism

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 : The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda met with people from several quarters of the Kuwaiti society to convey India's stance against terrorism, the Embassy of India in Kuwait shared the details in a statement on Monday.

As per the statement, the all-party delegation arrived in Kuwait on Monday. Kuwait is the second stop of a four-nation diplomatic outreach after Bahrain as part of India's broader engagement with key international partners, including Kuwait, to foster greater global cooperation in combating terrorism.

The statement underscored that Kuwait was one of the first countries in the region to issue a statement condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Condemnation of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and messages of condolences were sent by the leadership of Kuwait -Meshal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and conveyed Kuwait's solidarity with India.

On Monday, the delegation held a productive meeting with Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait.

The statement observed that the delegation highlighted the continued perpetration of cross-border terrorism against India, including the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with the intention to disturb peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. They underscored the precise, targeted, proportionate and non-escalatory nature of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Notably, the delegation emphasised India's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' and the 'New Normal' approach against terrorism that does not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them in any manner. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Indian delegation for sharing their perspective on the recent events and underscored that terrorism has no justification whatsoever. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

As per the statement, the all-party delegation interacted with a cross-section of Kuwait's large Indian community and conveyed India's national consensus to fight terrorism. India's affirmative action against terrorism, especially Operation Sindoor, found strong support among the Indian community.

In the evening, a special Diwaniya-style interaction, co-hosted with the Kuwait-based think tank Reconnaissance Research, was also held. The event brought together leading voices from Kuwaiti civil society, including members of the royal family, former Ministers, senior editors, think tank experts, opinion leaders, and influencers.

"While touching upon the strong India-Kuwait strategic partnership, the discussions focused on the recent situation in the Indian sub-continent and India's 'New Normal' approach to dealing with such incidents of cross-border terrorism. The participants were unanimous in their view that terrorism is against humanity and needs to be countered in all possible ways.", the statement stated.

As per the statement by the Embassy of India in Kuwait, on Tuesday, the all-party delegation will meet other key interlocutors in Kuwait. Significantly, they will also visit the ongoing India-Kuwait exhibition chronicling 250 years of deep historical connections.

