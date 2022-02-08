All PML-N members on same page about ousting PTI govt, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that all the party members have agreed that the Imran Khan-led country's government should be sent packing.

"Keeping in mind the plight of the masses & government's ineptitude & failure in every field, there is a consensus in the party that Imran Khan government has to go. Every day that it is allowed to stay will add to the misery of the people. Not a single member disagreed," PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said in a Tweet.

On Monday, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also said that a virtual meeting of PML-N's Central Executive Committee (CEC) took place yesterday to discuss a strategy to oust the incumbent government which expressed "full confidence" in party leader Nawaz Sharif.

Geo News citing sources reported that the CEC meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N supremo Nawaz from London and party President Shahbaz Sharif from Lahore.

The meeting was attended by senior PML-N leadership, central officials, and provincial party presidents.

"PMLN CEC meeting on. All members reposed their implicit & unconditional trust in [?]Nawaz Sharif.[?] Party said it will support & back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah!" Maryam Nawaz tweeted further.

The participants said that Imran Khan should be removed with a no-trust motion, adding that they will agree with whatever Nawaz decides, Geo tv reported citing sources.

Pakistan principal opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party have joined hands to move no-trust motion against the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Both the PPP and PML-N have announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23. Both parties have not yet confirmed whether they will stage a sit-in after reaching the capital, as noted by Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

