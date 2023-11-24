"All Sampradayas in Bharat need to be purified to follow discipline": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bangkok [Thailand], November 24 : The Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that all our Hindu traditions, despite intellectual differences, are examples of 'Dharma' and that all 'Sampradayas' in Bharat need to be purified to follow discipline.

"The world is one family and we will make everybody 'Arya' that is culture. Although the word 'culture' is not sufficient, for a better world I have to say 'culture'. Satya and Ahimsa are basic principles of Vijaya. All our Hindu traditions, despite intellectual differences, are examples of Dharma. All Sampradayas in Bharat need to be purified to follow discipline. We go everywhere and touch everybody's heart they may agree they may not agree but we have to connect with all," said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing 'World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

The World Hindu Congress which takes place every four years, is being hosted currently in the Thai capital. Organised by the World Hindu Foundation, the event opened on Friday and will culminate on November 26.

"We have Dharma Vijay, the Vijay that stands on Dharma, the process that depends on "Dharma Niyams" (Dharma Rules) and the resultant is also Dharma that is the duty," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat said that India witnessed Dhana Vijay (Material), Asur Vijay' (aggression)

"To acquire possession of all means of material happiness, people try to fight and dominate each other. We have experienced this, the second is 'Dhana Vijay'- to acquire all means of material happiness, but intention is not good, intention is self-centred. We have experienced 'Asur Vijay'- they committed aggression on other societies, they have ruled for 5200 years, and reaped destruction and havoc in our land. We have experienced 'Dhana Vijay' for over 250 years, India was looted," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Meanwhile, expressing his delight over the scheduled consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, Swami Vigyanananand, founder and global chairman of World Hindu Foundation (WHF) and chief organiser of World Hindu Congress, on Friday said the ceremony will be telecast live in Bangkok and Hindus from across the globe will converge at the event, engaging in kirtans, bhajans, puja, and recitation.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Vigyanananand said, "We have ordered prasad (food offered to the deity) from Ayodhya. A replica of the Ayodhya temple has been built here. We have also brought an image of the birthplace of Ram Lalla from Ayodhya. Copies of the image will be shared with all the delegates (attending the conference). The festive ambience in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple should be spread across the world."

The World Hindu Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on art and culture. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New Delhi. The theme for the World Hindu Congress this year is 'Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah', which translates to "dharma, the abode of victory".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor