All schools closed as Fiji braces more rain, flooding

Suva, March 6 All schools in Fiji were closed on Monday as a heavy rain warning is in force and some parts of the western side of the main island Viti Levu remain flooded.

The category 4 tropical cyclone Kevin lies to the far South of Fiji and is gradually moving southeast, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect the Fiji islands, according to local media.

A flash flood warning is now in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas adjacent to Rakiraki, Nasivi and Ba Rivers, and areas from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

Parents and guard are advised to keep track of the weather news, as teachers and students are advised to stay at home and keep safe.

With some areas experiencing flooding from overnight, particularly in the west, more heavy rain is expected to affect parts of the country from Monday afternoon, said the Fiji Meteorological office.

Fiji's second largest island of Vanua Levu will experience heavy rain from Monday night, according to the office.

Possible impacts include flooding of towns, roads, Irish crossing and bridges in low-lying areas and flood plains.

A flash flood alert is in force for small streams and flood-prone areas from Bua to Macuata.

A river flood warning remains in force for Ba, Tuva, Nadi and Vitogo Rivers, as well as other major rivers in the western side.

