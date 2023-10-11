All Tesla Superchargers in Israel free: Elon Musk

San Francisco [US], October 11 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said all Tesla Superchargers in Israel are free.

Tesla Supercharger is a high-voltage direct current fast-charging network built by American vehicle manufacturer Tesla, Inc for electric cars.

This comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Meanwhile, all of Northern Israel has been ordered to take shelter in safe houses/bunkers amid drone infiltration, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Red alerts and sirens blared as hostile aircraft entered Tiberias, Beit Shean, Tzfat and northern Israeli communities.

Incoming drone alerts sounded in northern Israel, as per The Times of Israel.

The sirens were heard in every town and city in the north, including the Golan Heights. Early reports suggest dozens of drones were launched from Lebanon at Israel.

However, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari just told the Israeli public that the alarm that sounded in the north of Israel was definitely a false alarm.

There was no aerial incursion from Lebanon.

It was the result of a technical problem and there was no security situation.

People can return to normal activities in the areas affected.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus on Wednesday said that 1200 Israelis were killed and more than 2,700 wounded and emphasised that the Israeli soldiers are ready to execute the mission in Gaza.

"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.

The IDF spokesperson said that about 300000 soldiers had been deployed at the Gaza border and claimed that they would ensure that Hamas would not have any military capabilities at the end of the war.

In a live video posted on X, Lieutenant Colonel Conricus added, "We have sent our inventory, armoured soldiers, our artillery cores and many other soldiers from the reserves. 300000 in numbers in different brigades and divisions and they are now close to the Gaza strip getting ready to execute the mission that the Israeli government and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of the war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli citizens."

