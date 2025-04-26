All they know is throat-slitting: Ex-J&K DGP slams Pak Army official over provocative gesture at UK protest

New Delhi, April 26 A major controversy has erupted after a senior Pakistan Army official made a throat-slitting gesture during a protest at the Pakistan High Commission in London, drawing widespread condemnation. Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Director General of Police (DGP), S.P. Vaid, reacted sharply, calling for strong action against those involved.

"All these Pakistanis, whether in the embassy or outside, are madrasa products and children of Zia-ul-Haq. They know nothing except throat-slitting," Vaid said, demanding that the London Police act immediately.

"Strict measures must be taken. They should be declared persona non-grata and expelled," he added.

The provocative gesture has raised concerns over extremist behaviour being displayed openly on foreign soil. Indian-origin communities and security experts have urged British authorities to take swift and decisive action to prevent further escalation.

Responding to Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto’s recent comments regarding the Indian government suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, Vaid remarked, "Do whatever you want, we are prepared for everything."

On Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the Kashmir through misinformation campaigns, the former DGP said, "ISI’s work is only to spread baseless propaganda. However, our security agencies are fully alert and will destroy their nefarious intentions before they succeed."

Speaking on Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Kashmir border last night, Vaid reaffirmed India's military readiness: "The Indian Army is fully capable of giving a fitting reply to Pakistan at any moment."

Vaid also commented on the recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister regarding water-sharing decisions, stating, "With the decision to deny even a single drop of water to Pakistan, their regions like Punjab and Sindh will turn into deserts. They will suffer not only in agriculture but will also struggle to find drinking water. Pakistan will be desperate for irrigation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor