All visa applications treated on merit basis, MEA on US visa issues for Indian nationals

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken note of the new guidelines issued by the US Embassy, requiring visa applicants to provide details of their social media identifiers and emphasised that Indian nationals' visa applications should be evaluated based on merit.

Speaking in a weekly briefing, Jaiswal said, "Visa and immigration matters pertain to sovereign functions of any country. But, we have seen the guidelines issued by the US Embassy, providing details of social media identifiers in visa applications."

"But we believe that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated based on merit," he added.

The MEA Spokesperson assured that India remains engaged with the US on mobility and consular issues. "We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility issues and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded," he said.

Further, Jaiswal emphasised that travel advisories are periodically updated by countries based on various factors. "Travel advisories are periodically issued by countries based on the assessment of various factors," Jaiswal said.

The US advisory level for India remains at Level 2, which is the same as before. Jaiswal stated that the US authorities have informed India that there has been no change in the advisory level. "We have noted that the United States has also updated its travel advisory for India on June 16th. We have been informed by the US authorities that there has been no change in India's advisory level, which remains at level two, the same as before. The US travel advisory level for India has been at level two for several years," he added.

On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's visit to the White House, Jaiswal affirmed that, "India has noted the visit. I have no further comment to make," he stated.

However, Jaiswal highlighted the strong India-US partnership, grounded in shared democratic values and growing strategic convergence. "As far as the India-US relationship is concerned, our partnership with the United States is wide-ranging, grounded in shared democratic values and growing strategic convergence," he said.

The MEA Spokesperson expressed confidence in the trajectory of the India-US relationship, describing it as "the most consequential partnership of the 21st century."

"A comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States continues to receive high-level attention and is manifested in sustained dialogue and cooperation across sectors: trade, critical technology, energy, defence, and several other fields," Jaiswal added.

Earlier this week, Asim Munir, arrived at the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

