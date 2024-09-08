Allenby Bridge crossing closed following terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 8 (ANI/TPS): Following the terror attack, Alex Chen, the manager of the Allenby Bridge crossing, confirmed that "the crossing has been closed for inspections until further notice."

Earlier today, a terrorist approached the area from Jordan in a truck, exited the vehicle, and opened fire on Israelis, killing three Israeli civilians.

Chen also reported that the terrorist was neutralized by a security guard from the Israel Airports Authority at the scene.

IDF soldiers have been deployed to the scene and are investigating the possibility that the truck was rigged with explosives.

Further updates on the reopening of the crossing and the investigation will follow as the situation develops. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor