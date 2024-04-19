'Allies must dig deep': NATO to send Ukraine more air-defence systems

Brussels, April 19 (IANS/DPA) NATO allies are to give more air-defence systems to Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday, after a crisis meeting via videolink with defence ministers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO has "mapped out existing capabilities" from alliance countries that can be given to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said in a press conference after the meeting.

The alliance secretary general also mentioned that "several allies made concrete commitments" to send further air-defence weapons for Ukraine.

Stotlenberg declined to give further details about what "existing capabilities" were identified as this was classified information. He did say however that the "mapping confirms that there are systems, including Patriot systems, available to be provided to Ukraine."

The NATO meeting was convened at the request of Zelensky with Ukraine concerned whether it can hold the front line against increased Russian military pressure.

In recent weeks, Russia destroyed almost all of Ukraine's thermal power plans with airstrikes, Zelensky said ahead of the meeting.

In the talks Zelensky also pushed for additional weapons, artillery shells, vehicles and drones for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Stoltenberg repeated his message to allies that in the current battlefield situation in Ukraine, it is more important to help Kiev than to fulfil alliance targets for the provision of weapons and ammunition.

"Allies must dig deep into the inventories and speed up the delivery of missiles, artillery and ammunition," he said.

"Ukraine is using the weapons we provided to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer. So support to Ukraine is not charity. It is an investment in our own security," he added.

The secretary general said he expects several announcements of military support for Ukraine from allies soon. He also praised Germany's decision to send a Patriot air-defence system.

According to information provided by Zelensky at the beginning of April, 25 Patriot air-defence missile systems, each with six to eight launchers or comparable equipment, would be needed to fully protect Ukrainian airspace. Alternatives include systems such as the Iris-T, SAMP/T and NASAMS.

--IANS/DPA

dan/

