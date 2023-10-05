Allu Arjun's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai to be unveiled later this year

Mumbai, Oct 5 Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently bagged the National Film Award, is all set to have his wax figure unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Dubai, later this year.

On Thursday, a video of the actor giving his measurements surfaced which showed him donning a black suit.

His figure will wear an iconic red jacket which he wore in the boardroom dance scene of his movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

On getting the news that he had been selected for a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Allu said in a statement: "I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure, I never would have believed it."

A 'sitting', that is a meeting between the celebrity and the artists at Madame Tussauds, took place in Dubai earlier this year.

Over 200 measurements were taken, being the normal, detailed process needed to create one of the amazing wax figures.

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai said: "Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want - his first ever wax figure! Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year."

The figure will be placed in the beautiful and interactive Bollywood Zone inside the attraction located on Bluewaters.

